Teen arrested, second suspect wanted in west end aggravated assault

Windsor police have arrested a teen and issued a warrant for a second suspect in relation to an aggravated assault on Saturday that left the victims with serious head injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of South Street and Millen around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a fight.

When police arrived on scene, they found 17 and 18-year-old victims with serious injuries to their heads.

Police learned the victims were confronted by two male suspects in front of a house in the 3400 block of Wells Street. Police say the suspects “assaulted and stabbed” the victims before fleeing the scene.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to quickly gain information on one of the suspects who was arrested without incident.

A 17-year-old youth, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon (x 2)

Aggravated assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Failure to comply with a release order

Police continue to search for a second suspect, Austin Trigg, 19, is wanted on the following charges:

Assault with a weapon (x 2)

Aggravated assault

Assault causing bodily harm

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com