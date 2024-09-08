Chatham-Kent police searching for stolen vehicle

The Chatham-Kent police are searching for a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday morning around 8 a.m., police were called to an address on Lindsay Road in Chatham for a complaint of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the vehicle is a 2004 black Chevy Silverado. It was last seen with the Ontario license plate number AX18296.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contacted Const. Craig Zink at craigc@chatham-kent.ca.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 1-800-222-8477 for those who would like to stay anonymous.