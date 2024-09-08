One dead following collision on Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line

One person has died following a collision Saturday night.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line.

Police said when they arrived on scene, they found two people, a man and a woman, lying in the roadway with injuries.

“An initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck attempted to turn eastbound at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line when it collided with a motorcycle that was travelling northbound on Lauzon Parkway,” police posted on X.

A 39-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old woman, a passenger on the motorcycle, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Windsor police said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to police headquarters for a breath test, where the man allegedly failed.

A 41-year-old man is facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death, impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have video footage, to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 extension 223.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously at 519-258-8477 or online.