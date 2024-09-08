WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pillette Road closed for active investigation

    Windsor police cruiser on scene for an active investigation on Pillette Road in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 8, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser on scene for an active investigation on Pillette Road in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 8, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor police said Pillette Road is closed from Grand Marais Road East to Plymouth Drive due to an active investigation.

    No further details have been shared, however police added there is no threat to public safety.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

    Details to come as they are provided.

