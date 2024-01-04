WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect identified in Windsor theft investigation

    Windsor police are searching for the woman seen in this photo after a theft from a south Windsor retail store. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are searching for the woman seen in this photo after a theft from a south Windsor retail store. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police have identified and arrested a woman after two chainsaws were taken from a retail store.

    According to police, a female suspect left the store in the 1900 block of Division Rd. near Walker Road without paying.

    The suspect was wanted for two counts of theft under $5,000.

    Anybody with information or who recognizes the person in the above photo is asked to contact police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News