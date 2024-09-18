WINDSOR
    • Police seek suspects after $64,000 bank fraud

    Windsor police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects involved in a $64,000 bank fraud investigation.
    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a $64,000 bank fraud investigation.

    Members of the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit responded to a report of a fraud at a local financial institution on Sept. 17.

    Through investigation, officers learned that two suspects had artificially inflated a synthetically created bank account by depositing a fraudulent cheque and then police say they “aggressively” withdrew the falsified balance through ATM cash withdrawals and account transfers.

    These transactions, which occurred between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5, 2024, totaled $64,537.24.

    One suspect is described as an East Indian male, with a heavy build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and glasses.

    The second suspect is described as an Asian female, with a slender build, long brown hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

    The suspects are wanted on charges of:

    • Fraud over $5,000
    • Obtaining credit over $5,000 by false pretenses
    • Uttering forged documents
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

