WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect arrested after several residential break-ins in west Windsor

    Break-in suspect arrested by police. (Source: WPS) Break-in suspect arrested by police. (Source: WPS)
    Share

    Windsor police officers have arrested a 53-year-old man in connection to a series of residential break-and-enters in west Windsor.

    Since the beginning of June 2024, there have been at least three confirmed break-ins at residential homes in the area. In all cases, police say residents were asleep in their homes at the time of the break-and-enter.

    Through a comprehensive investigation, the Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified a suspect. On June 19, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located and arrested the suspect following a brief foot chase in the 1300 block of University Avenue.

    The man is charged with the following:

    • Break-and-enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 3)
    • Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence (x 3)
    • Theft under $5,000
    • Mischief under $5,000

    He also had outstanding warrants of assault, mischief under $5,000, and breach of probation (x 2).

    He is considered a person of interest in other break and enters in the city. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News