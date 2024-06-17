Suspect allegedly sets RV on fire to escape police, gets arrested

WINDSOR
    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
    Windsor police say they have arrested a wanted suspect who deliberately set fire to a recreational vehicle, in an attempt to get away from officers.

    Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) attended the 700 block of Bridge Avenue to arrest a suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

    When the suspect refused to exit a parked RV, officers obtained a warrant and attempted to legally enter the trailer.

    Police say the suspect then lit a fire, which quickly engulfed the inside of the RV and spread to the hydro lines above the trailer. As officers dealt with the fire, police say the suspect escaped through a small opening in the floor of the trailer and fled the scene.

    Officers conducted an extensive search and located the suspect hiding within a residence in the 700 block of Bridge Avenue.

    The 41-year-old man was arrested on the strength of his outstanding warrants for charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving while prohibited (x 3). He is further charged with arson with a disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

