Sunny day for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A beautiful sunny day is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

The temperature will be slightly cooler than the average for this time of year with Friday being the warmest day of the week at 14 C with rain showers expected.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 3 with temperature rising to 8 by morning.

Friday: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early in the morning and ending late in the afternoon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14.

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 10.

Sunday: Sunny. High 8.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 11.