Sultry summer-like weather in Windsor-Essex forecast
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 8:10AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 20, 2021 8:14AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Warm and above seasonal temperatures are in the Windsor-Essex forecast as the long weekend approaches.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. High 29 C, except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high
“A sultry day, still warm and getting warmer on Friday,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald.
As for Thursday night. It’s expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 19 C.
Here’s the breakdown for the long weekend:
- Friday..mainly sunny. High 31 C except 24 C near Lake Erie. Humidex 33 C.
- Friday night..cloudy. Low 21 C.
- Saturday..cloudy. High 28 C.
- Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.
- Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
- Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
- Monday..cloudy. High 26 C.
- Monday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 20 C and the average low is 10 C.
