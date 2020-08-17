WINDSOR, ONT. -- A student attending St. Clair College has tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release issued by St. Clair College Monday states the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed the case and due to the “strong public health measures in St. Clair’s pandemic plan,” determined the transmission risk associated with this single case as “low.”

“On behalf of the entire St. Clair community of students and staff, I wish a speedy and thorough recovery to the student affected,” said St. Clair President Patti France. “The larger lesson we’re taking from this is that our pandemic plan and all of its related procedures have been put in place for a very good reason, demanding conscientious recognition and adherence by students and staff. Our collective well-being is dependent upon individual behaviour, so we each have an essential role to play to protect ourselves, our classmates and our colleagues.”

The classmates of the individual have been advised to self-monitor for 14 days, the release states. They are able to continue in-person lessons during this time while adhering to public health measures.

Several hundred students have been attending St. Clair College since July to complete their 2019-20 studies in limited-attendance labs, workshops and clinics. The limited reopening of the college occurred as part of a pilot project authorized by Ontario’s Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

“Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex County would like to take this opportunity to further emphasize the importance of public health measures and having strong plans in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission as students return to school,” the news release states.

The college implemented an extensive pandemic plan in consultation with local public health officials as it prepared to welcome some students back to campus. The reopening plan enforces physical distancing, masks, restricted group gathers, and provided personal protective equipment for students and staff.

The plan also requires students and staff to fill out an online questionnaire each day in order to be allowed on campus. The questionnaire asks about possible contact with the virus and whether the person is experiencing any symptoms. From their answers, the person is either granted or denied access to the campus.

“As we have since the onset of the pandemic in March, St. Clair, of course, will abide by all of the suggestions and directives provided by the Health Unit – both in terms of individual cases, and to enhance our comprehensive pandemic plan,” France said.