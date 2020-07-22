WINDSOR, ONT. -- It has been a different type of learning experience for those welcomed back to St. Clair College’s campus this month.

Waseem Habash, St. Clair’s Vice President of Academics, says sifting through the book of guidelines was a challenge before the school reopened this month.

“What we had to do is conduct a health and safety assessment in those labs, identify how many students we can have in each lab and what kind of PPE they would require in those labs," he said.

There are currently about 300 students on campus.

“We are very fortunate and blessed we are able to finish the program. It just shows how much the college cares they’re willing to put the time into us so we don’t have to wait an extra year” said student Logan Lavasseur. “It is strict but we are definitely okay with it”.

Around 1,000 students are expected in the fall with some courses requiring face to face interaction.

Habash says many courses will be online and the college will continue to rely on the health unit for guidance.

Some of the guidance put in place include specialized online training for staff and students with protocols likely to carry over into the fall semester.

“With the policies we put in place at the college I can say for certain that the staff here feel safe” said Matt St. Denis, head of security.

Staff and students also have to complete an online screening procedure before entering any building on campus.

Habash is happy with how the first three weeks have gone.

“Everything seems to be going well so that gives us the comfort that fall semester will go without a hitch.”