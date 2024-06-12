Stormwater fee changes open house to be held Wednesday

Officials will host an open house on Wednesday evening to discuss Windsor’s upcoming stormwater fee changes.

Residents with questions can meet city hall representatives, ENWIN staff, and consultants from WSP and Watson and Associates Economists between 5-8 p.m. in the WFCU Centre’s Great Lakes Room.

Mayor Drew Dilkens noted that questions were expected when the fee changes were approved in March.

“There’s going to be some pain,” Dilkens said after the March 18 council meeting.

The revised fee structure aims to distribute stormwater management costs more fairly, mainly affecting non-residential properties, according to administration.

Businesses with large parking lots will see the biggest increases.

City hall has encouraged alternative surfaces and the installation of catch basins to reduce costs.

"It’s really about fairness, putting the burden on those producing the stormwater," Dilkens explained.

Windsor is also creating a stormwater fee credit program for businesses that use runoff control measures.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend the open house to understand the upcoming changes.