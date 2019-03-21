

CTV Windsor





Police in Chatham-Kent have recovered two stolen Tragically Hip Albums that were meant to be auction items with proceeds going to the Children’s Miracle Network.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges following the thefts of the albums and for another robbery at a CIBC Bank.

The first album was stolen on February 17 from the Food Basics on St. Clair Street. The auction item was replaced after the theft but the replacement was then stolen by the same man on February 25.

The next day police responded to a robbery call at the CIBC bank in Dresden after a man demanded money from the teller. No one was injured in the incident and no weapon was seen or used.

Following an investigation police were able to identify a suspect and link him to all three incidents.

He remains in police custody and is facing several charges.