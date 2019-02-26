

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after two Tragically Hip auction items were stolen from a grocery store.

Police say a man attended Food Basics on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Feb. 17 and stole a Tragically Hip framed record on display in the store as an auction item, with proceeds going to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The auction item was replaced after the theft.

Police say the same man attended the store again on Monday and stole the second framed record.

The estimated value of the Tragically Hip framed records are $450 each.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen items are asked to contact Constable Andrew Craven at andrewc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87306. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.