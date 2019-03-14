Dresden robbery leads to charges for a Chatham man
A 29-year-old Chatham man is facing a list of charges following a bank robbery in Dresden.
Chatham-Kent police report on February 26, a man walked into a bank and “took steps to obscure his identity” before handing a note to a teller.
Police report the note demanded money.
About $2,700 was given to the suspect before he took off.
Investigating officers were able to identify the suspect through surveillance footage.
The suspect was located by police on March 7 and taken into custody without incident.
The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.