

CTV Windsor





A 29-year-old Chatham man is facing a list of charges following a bank robbery in Dresden.

Chatham-Kent police report on February 26, a man walked into a bank and “took steps to obscure his identity” before handing a note to a teller.

Police report the note demanded money.

About $2,700 was given to the suspect before he took off.

Investigating officers were able to identify the suspect through surveillance footage.

The suspect was located by police on March 7 and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.