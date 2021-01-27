WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 20-year-old security guard employed at a long-term care facility is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two female staff members.

Police say on Monday, Jan. 11 around 8:30 p.m. Windsor police attended a long-term care facility for a sexual assault investigation.

During the course of the investigation police learned the male suspect sexually assaulted two female staff members on separate occasions.

Police believe there could be more victims as the incidents were committed during the man’s employment as a security guard at the facility.

Windsor man, Mahmoud Mazloum, 20, has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the matter.

Police are reminding the public that any sexual assault can be reported directly to police by phone or online. More information on reporting sexual assaults is available on the Windsor Police Service website.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com