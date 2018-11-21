

Another feather in the cap for St. Clair College.

For the fifth year in a row, the school has exceeded the provincial average and ranked number one in Southern Ontario provincial colleges for student satisfaction.

St. Clair College scored 78 per cent in student satisfaction, higher than the provincial average of 73.4 per cent.

St. Clair has also ranked in the top five colleges in the province for student satisfaction, knowledge and skills, learning experiences, services and facilities- resources.

The college is pleased with the increase in the Graduate Employment Rate, from 84 per cent in 2016-17 to 87.2 per cent in 2017-18.

"We are extremely pleased with our 2017-18 KPI results, most of which saw us retain our 'top five' satisfaction ranking in the provincial college system among both students and graduates," said St. Clair College president Patti France. "The student-related results are indicative of the exceptional dedication of our faculty and staff, the quality of our curriculum, and the assistance provided by the many academic and non-academic services at the College.”

The annual student and employer survey provincial results for all of the 24 Ontario Colleges can be found here.