New training facility officially opens at St. Clair College in Chatham
The National Powerline Training Centre is officially open at the St. Clair College Thames Campus in Chatham, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 12:02PM EDT
The National Powerline Training Centre is officially open at the St. Clair College Thames Campus in Chatham.
The $2.1-million, 6,500 sq. ft. training facility offers an indoor climbing lab, rescue/repelling lab and an underground training lab.
Officials from all levels of government, along with college students and staff, were on hand for the celebration on Friday morning.