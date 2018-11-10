

CTV Windsor





The federal government is investing $150,000 at St. Clair College for its 3D Innovation Lab for Applied Manufacturing.

Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport made the announcement on Monday.

The money will be used to equip the lab with a 3D metal printer, a 7-axis robotic arm with an integrated 3D scanner.

“Manufacturing industries throughout this region will benefit immensely from the new research and testing capabilities made possible by the federal funding of this new equipment at the college,” said St. Clair President Patti France in a news release.

“Additionally, the opportunity for our students to be involved with this hands-on research will provide them with cutting-edge abilities which they will carry with them into the employment marketplace,” she added.

The $150,000 is part of $45 million earmarked through the College and Community Innovation Program and the College and Community Social Innovation Fund.