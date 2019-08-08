

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Employees working at Nemak in Windsor can attend a special meeting this weekend to discuss the plant’s closure.

Unifor Local 200 is holding a special membership meeting on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the union hall on Turner Road.

In July, Nemak announced it would end its Windsor operations by mid-2020.

The plant has 270 employees and produces engine blocks for General Motors. Most of the employees at the plant are represented by the union.

Local 200 president John D’Agnolo says the collective agreement will be a topic of conversation and what the next steps will be for the employees of the plant.

The Mexican-based company says the decision to close the plant was made after a Chinese client decided to phase out a contract being fulfilled by the plant early.

CTV News has learned the program was with GM Shanghai and sales of the vehicles that use a 2L engine block made at Nemak have dropped 75 per cent in China.

Since 2015, Nemak had received $4.5 million from the provincial and federal governments to support the company’s production in Windsor.