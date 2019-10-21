A 19-year-old man has been charged in Windsor's fifth homicide of 2019 and police are searching for more suspects.

Mustafa Al-Qaysi is charged with first degree murder.

Windsor police say he was arrested Sunday around 2:30 p.m. after officers stopped a vehicle near Wyandotte St. East and Marentette Ave.

Police believe it was the same vehicle that fled the scene of the attack around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue.

That is where officers found a man with a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police have not released the name of the victim but family and friends have identified him as Justin Greenwood. The 20-year-old was the father of two young children, who are two-years-old and seven-months-old.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Greenwood's family.

Following the attack, police say two suspects fled the area on foot and were believed to have entered a waiting vehicle.

Police have also released a photo from a surveillance video of two suspects believed to have committed the physical attack.

One man is described as having a slim build and was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a black Roots logo of a beaver on the front of the sweater, grey jogging pants and white running shoes.

The second suspect is another man with a slim build, and he was wearing a grey hooded sweater, black pants, black flip-flops with white on top and black socks.

Investigators believe the incident was not random.

Police are also working to determine how many other suspects were in the involved vehicle during the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com