'Sounded like a bomb went off': Windsor homeowner describes car hitting house
A car has smashed into home at Marentette Avenue and Elliott Street in Windsor, Ont,. on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:42AM EDT
A car has smashed into home at Marentette Avenue and Elliott Street.
It happened around 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Elliott on Tuesday.
The homeowner tells CTV News it “sounded like a bomb went off.”
Windsor police say a tow truck was called to remove the car.