So far, not a single paramedic with Essex-Windsor EMS has gotten COVID-19
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Paramedics with the Essex-Windsor EMS are all COVID-free since the pandemic started in March.
A report was presented to Essex County Council Wednesday evening.
“This is a testament to preparedness, education and equipment provided to the staff, as well as the precautionary practices employed by staff, at work and in their daily lives,” said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter in the report.
However, EMS is forecasting a deficit from the pandemic amounting to $776,000 for the county and $765,000 for Windsor and Pelee Island.
Krauter pointed out there are, ”a number of operational deficits that are directly related to COVID-19.”
Doffing stations outside hospitals - personal protective equipment and overtime have all contributed to the red ink.
Offsetting these pandemic costs were surpluses related to lower fuel prices and a $375,000 surplus relating to the purchase of stretchers and door access improvements.
Call volume from March 1 to mid-April declined by 35 per cent at the height of the pandemic.
Daily call responses returned to pre-pandemic levels after mid-April with an increase in mental wellness calls.