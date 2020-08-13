WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor and Lakeshore are joining Leamington in expanding the Windsor-Essex Health Unit's (WECHU) mandatory mask bylaw.

WECHU’s Theresa Marentette said, “The added enforcement or assistance with bylaw and other enforcement agencies will definitely help out all of us in the community as well so it’ll help enforce the public health measures, the masks to protect ourselves and others.”

The bylaws increase the number of places where masks must be worn.

The bylaws say masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces, including any places of business or where goods or services are sold, community centres, libraries, event spaces, entertainment venues and common areas of apartment and condominium buildings.

The Windsor bylaw also includes places of worship.

The health unit says any municipality may create their own bylaws and they welcome the help it provides.