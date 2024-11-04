Two teens charged after series of vehicle thefts

Two teenagers have been arrested after a series of incidents involving vehicle theft and criminal mischief in Windsor.

Windsor police officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Rosedale Avenue following a report of mischief on Sunday at 5 a.m.

Officers learned that the occupants of a black pick-up truck were seen smashing the windows of the residence and shouting racial slurs at the homeowner.

While en route to the call, officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Indian Road and Wyandotte Street West. When officers initiated a vehicle stop, the truck fled at a high rate of speed. A licence plate report showed that the vehicle had been stolen from a residence in east Windsor.

Using GPS technology, officers traced the truck to an alley in the 100 block of Erie Street East.

When they attempted to contain the vehicle, the truck struck a police cruiser, causing significant damage to both vehicles before fleeing once again.

Officers continued their search and soon found the vehicle abandoned in the 3400 block of Wells Street. They observed two suspects fleeing on foot and later located them hiding in a nearby backyard. The suspects, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were arrested without incident.

A 14-year-old youth, who had previously been released with a curfew condition to remain at home between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., is charged with:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Mischief to property under $5,000

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

- Failure to comply with a release order

A second 14-year-old youth is charged with:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Mischief to property under $5,000

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.