LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a day after the region moved into Stage 3.

The eight cases is down by one from the new cases reported on Wednesday.

There are now 2,410 confirmed cases in the region, with 2,231 resolved and 71 total deaths.

Eight long-term care homes and six workplaces remain in an outbreak.

These updated numbers come at the same time as Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) announced it is expanding visitation beginning on Monday.

It has put a visitation plan in place at the hospital following a coordinated care plan (CCP) that enabled trained designated care partners (DCP) to provide specific aspects of the care plan to a patient within a defined period of time.

The hospital says feedback received from the CCP program has been positive. One DCP participant said, "I am thrilled that my dad can have a care partner. This is so important for his mental health."

Currently DCPs are on site for two-hour time blocks.

Beginning Monday, DCPs can be on site seven days a week between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the DCP program, each patient will now have the option of selecting one individual who will be their registered visitor beginning on Monday.

This individual can visit a loved one seven days a week during one of two time blocks, (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).