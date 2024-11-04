Public board trustees asked to stand up for students

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is asking trustees to vote on a multi-year financial recovery plan to help make up a $6.3-million deficit.

Part of the plan to make up the shortfall includes eliminating 34.5 positions in the Reaching Individual Success and Excellence program, or RISE.

“You can't be inclusive without having the right resources in place,” said Joanna Conrad, a member of the board’s special education advisory committee.

Mario Spagnuolo, local president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, said cutting RISE is not wise.

“If that RISE program's eliminated, these kids will be thrown back into the homeroom with up to 30 kids and the teachers will have to try to meet everybody's needs at the same time,” Spagnuolo told CTV News.

It was back in April the board's treasurer pointed to those positions as the biggest contributor to that deficit, citing a lack of funding to cover the costs.

Spagnuolo is hearing from teachers who say the challenge to reach students will be tougher and they worry about the success of a student with higher needs if RISE is cut.

“What do you think their mindset is going to be day in, day out going into a classroom where they know that they're not fitting in with the rest of the kids?” Spagnuolo questioned. “This special education program allows them to be successful and they're taking that option away from them.”

Conrad feels taking money away from the most vulnerable abhorrent.

“If we're not provided with answers in terms of how these students will be impacted and how they'll be supported, then what are we to expect?” asked Conrad, who said parents need to understand all students will be affected. “Their child is being impacted by the kids who do get those services, who will now go without.”

The 34 job cuts won't completely help the board get out of the hole. The plan also calls for cuts to transportation costs for student-athletes.

“Where are we going to get $500 to pay for a bus to go to a football game?” wondered Harry Lumley, head coach of the Herman football team. “We're not going to get it. We could probably raise it but that's what they're depending on.”

Spagnuolo said education is under funded by the Ford government and feels trustees should turn down the plan and hand over the task of finding savings to the ministry.

“It's defiance but sometimes we have to take a strong action to get a reaction from the Ford government, because right now they've been sending letters. Those letters get ignored and they keep cutting,” Spagnuolo said.

GECDSB sent out a response from Vicki Houston, director of education, Monday afternoon. She expressed the board’s commitment to ensure the best possible outcome for all students.

“Should the board approve any changes to the RISE program, a comprehensive transition plan will be implemented to ensure continuity of support for all students currently enrolled,” the statement read. “We are committed to minimizing any disruption and maximizing student success throughout this process.”

Gale Simko-Hatfield, board chair, told CTV News the Ministry has put them in a position where funding is in jeopardy if they are not compliant with a request for a multi-year financial recovery plan by Nov. 30.

“My greatest concern is that any continued action by the trustees to refuse to do this may result in the highest level of supervision of our board by the Ministry,” Simko-Hatfield wrote. “This would remove trustees from decision-making and the Ministry could unilaterally reduce all spending that is outside the funding levels, regardless of impact to our students, staff, and programs.”

Simko-Hatfield added a key part of the plan she believes is critical is for administration to meet with union partners, the special education advisory committee, and provide for public consultation on how the measure will be implemented.

“If the motion is passed, services and programs for our students might look different, but our priority is, and always will be, to support student success in every way possible,” said Simko-Hatfield.

The vote takes place Tuesday.