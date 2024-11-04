Final curtain for Olde Walkerville Theatre? Current owner saying goodbye to historic space

The Olde Walkerville Theatre in Windsor, with a history spanning more than 100 years, is expected to close by the end of the year.

Owner Mary Lambros, nearing her 70th birthday, said she’s ready to move on and start a new chapter in her life.

“I need one less thing in my life right now. The theater, unfortunately, is a thing I choose to unload,” said Lambros, adding she no longer wants to manage events or handle the demanding schedule that comes with running the Olde Walkerville Theatre.

Designed by C. Howard Crane, the same architect behind Detroit’s Fox Theatre, the Olde Walkerville Theatre opened on Sept. 20, 1920.

Initially, it hosted silent films and vaudeville acts, though local laws prohibited movies on Sundays in Walkerville. The building was unique, straddling the border between Windsor and Walkerville and allowing audiences from either side to attend.

In the late 1920s, as sound films gained popularity, vaudeville acts declined, and the theatre shifted its focus to cinema.

The Windsor Light Opera Association briefly revived live performances in 1959, but the theatre ultimately returned to showing movies as “The Tiv” until closing in 1965.

Over the decades, the space found various uses, including as a bingo hall, community music and dance studio, and briefly as a nightclub.

In 2013, Andy and Mary Lambros bought the building, transforming it into a venue for events and musical performances.

“The theater is an absolute gem for the city. It’s one of the oldest theaters in southwest Ontario,” said Lambros.

After a show by Tragically Hip tribute band “GRACE, 2” last Saturday, a graphic appeared announcing that the Olde Walkerville Theatre would permanently close on Dec. 1, 2024.

Lambros said artists in the city have voiced concern over the gap the theatre’s closure will leave.

“We have so many tribute bands and talent in the area that want to do things here. We’ve had a Paul Murray art display. We did Christmas at the theater. We had Santa Claus. We’ve done shows for the need that we made available for free,” said Lambros.

“I’ve done a lot of charity work there, and it’s the perfect venue for that. If someone were to run it full-time, they’d be so busy.”