Slash show cancelled at Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor announced Monday that the Slash show this weekend has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist has cancelled several other dates on the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour.

The casino news release doesn’t provide other details why the concert was cancelled, but a post on his social media account says his stepdaughter passed away on Friday.

In a statement shared on Slash’s Instagram, the family wrote: “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.”

Refunds for Slash’s Windsor show are available from the original point of purchase.

For ticket refunds:

If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

Refunds are available for 30 days from cancellation notice.

If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be automatically processed using your payment method.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.