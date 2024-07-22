WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Slash show cancelled at Caesars Windsor

    British-American rock guitarist Slash performs on stage featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday Nov. 15, 2014. (Keystone / Georgios Kefalas) British-American rock guitarist Slash performs on stage featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday Nov. 15, 2014. (Keystone / Georgios Kefalas)
    Share

    Caesars Windsor announced Monday that the Slash show this weekend has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

    The concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m.

    The Guns N’ Roses guitarist has cancelled several other dates on the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour.

    The casino news release doesn’t provide other details why the concert was cancelled, but a post on his social media account says his stepdaughter passed away on Friday.

    In a statement shared on Slash’s Instagram, the family wrote: “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.”

    Refunds for Slash’s Windsor show are available from the original point of purchase.

    For ticket refunds:

    If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

    Refunds are available for 30 days from cancellation notice.

    If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be automatically processed using your payment method.

    For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News