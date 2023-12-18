Six people charged with impaired driving in Essex County: OPP

Essex County OPP conducted 51 Festive RIDE checks resulting in six people charged with impaired driving over the past week.

The OPP Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign runs from Nov. 16, 2023, through January 1, 2024.

Between Dec. 11 and 17, Essex County OPP charged six individuals with impaired driving related offences and issued one driver a three-day warn range suspension.

On Dec. 15, 2023, at approximately 12:19 p.m., Members from the Essex Detachment on patrol conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle and suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs.

As a result, a 31-year-old from Windsor, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - drugs

The accused also faces 6 more Provincial offence charges under the Highway Traffic Act and the Cannabis Control Act.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on January 12, 2024, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Dec. 15, at approximately 11:48 p.m., members from the Lakeshore Detachment OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Comber Sideroad in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had driven off the roadway and into a ditch. Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 26-year-old Ridgetown resident has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Jan. 4, 2024, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

No injuries were sustained in this collision.

On Dec. 16, at approximately 1:41 a.m., Members from the Tecumseh Detachment on patrol conducted a traffic stop on County Road 22 in the Town of Tecumseh. Upon speaking to the driver, the officer detector an odour of alcohol.

The officer demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test.

As a result, a 28-year-old female from Tecumseh was issued a 3 day Warn range drivers licence suspension.

On Dec. 16, at approximately 8:05 p.m., Members from the Lakeshore Detachment were conducting a Festive RIDE on County Road 27 in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

A vehicle entered the RIDE and officers demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test. The driver was then placed under arrest and taken into custody.

As a result, a 37-year-old Lakeshore resident has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on January 11, 2024, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Dec. 17, at approximately 2:40 a.m., Members from the Tecumseh Detachment on patrol conducted a traffic stop on County Road 22 in the Town of Tecumseh.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs.

As a result, a 52-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on January 11, 2024, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Dec. 17, at approximately 2:41 a.m., Members from the Leamington Detachment responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Marabella Avenue in the Municipality of Leamington.

Officers arrived on scene and located an individual inside of a vehicle.

As a result, a 48-year-old from Leamington, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on January 12, 2024, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Dec. 17, at approximately 3:51 a.m., Members from the Leamington Detachment responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Ivan Street in the Municipality of Leamington.

Officers arrived on scene and located an individual inside of a vehicle.

As a result, a 20 year-old Leamington resident has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on January 12, 2024, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 or *OPP on your mobile device to report it.