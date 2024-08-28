'He sounded frantic': Tecumseh residents win $50,000

Two Tecumseh residents are celebrating winning $50,000.

Paul Robinson and Shelley Oglan won an Ontario 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the July 27 draw.

The pair, who are both parents and grandparents, have been playing the lottery together for about two years.

“I was out picking up breakfast from across the street. While our food was being prepared, I decided to check our tickets,” Robinson said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “The lottery terminal froze, and honestly, I was a little anxious. I immediately called Shelley to tell her what was happening.”

Olgan says she was surprised to hear the news.

“I noticed it had been a while since he had gone out when he called me,” Olgan says. “He sounded frantic, and I thought something was wrong. He said, ‘Breakfast might be getting cold, but I need you to come to the store. We won some money!’ I was relieved and so excited!”

When Robinson picks up their tickets, he plays his lucky numbers, and when it's Oglan's turn, she selects numbers that correlate to special birthdays.

They said they plan to take a trip with the money.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh.