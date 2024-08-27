WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two Windsor companies fined $130,000 following 2021 worker injury at school construction site

    Share

    Two Windsor companies have been fined a total of $130,000 following an investigation by the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, and Skills Development.

    The incident at Eastview Horizon Elementary School in Windsor on Nov. 11, 2021, saw two workers injured, when a section of unbraced masonry brick wall collapsed.

    Charges against Fortis Construction Group Inc. and Vito Masonry Ltd. Indicated that both the constructor and employer (respectively), the two parties failed to ensure that the wall was sufficiently braced, endangering their workers.

    One of the workers was seriously injured, spending some time in the ICU for their injuries.

    Fortis was fined $85,000, and Vito Masonry was fined $45,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Pizza Hut is offering a pizza box that folds into a table

    Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News