Two Windsor companies fined $130,000 following 2021 worker injury at school construction site

Two Windsor companies have been fined a total of $130,000 following an investigation by the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, and Skills Development.

The incident at Eastview Horizon Elementary School in Windsor on Nov. 11, 2021, saw two workers injured, when a section of unbraced masonry brick wall collapsed.

Charges against Fortis Construction Group Inc. and Vito Masonry Ltd. Indicated that both the constructor and employer (respectively), the two parties failed to ensure that the wall was sufficiently braced, endangering their workers.

One of the workers was seriously injured, spending some time in the ICU for their injuries.

Fortis was fined $85,000, and Vito Masonry was fined $45,000.