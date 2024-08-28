Detours to expect for the Labour Day parade

The Labour Day parade is quickly approaching and drivers and transit users are warned of some detours on Monday, Sept. 2.

The parade is set to take place on Turner Road, Seneca Road, Kildare Road and Ottawa Street.

Gladstone Avenue and Kildare Road at Ottawa Street will not be accessible to city transit.

The detour will be in place on Sept. 2 and is expected to wrap up by noon.

The following detours are in place:

Transit Windsor’s Walkerville 8 Northbound:

Regular route on Lincoln to left on Tecumseh, to right on Parent, to Right on Giles, continuing onto Ontario, to left on Lincoln, back to the regular route.

Transit Windsor’s Walkerville 8 Southbound:

Regulart route on Gladstone to right on Giles, to left on Parent, to left on Tecumseh, to right on Lincoln, back to the regular route.

Transit Windsor’s Ottawa 4 Westbound:

Regular route on Walker to left on Richmond, to left on Gladstone, to right on Giles, back to the regular route.

Transit Windsor’s Ottawa 4 Eastbound:

Regular route on Giles, continuing onto Ontario Street, left on Lincoln, right on Richmond, right on Walker, back to the regular route.

Transit Windsor said buses are not allowed to board or drop off passengers at bus stops in construction zones.

Any questions can be called into Transit Windsor’s customer service line at 519-944-4111. Questions can also be called into 311.