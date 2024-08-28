WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Major fire reported near Tecumseh

    Crews work to put out a fire in the 4600 block of 11th Concession in Tecumseh. Aug. 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location /Facebook) Crews work to put out a fire in the 4600 block of 11th Concession in Tecumseh. Aug. 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location /Facebook)
    Tecumseh fire, with help from neighbouring departments, are battling a major blaze in Maidstone Wednesday morning.

    Fire is reported in hay bale towers and according to AM800's Rob Hindi, crews from Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Windsor and LaSalle are on scene and have been for about four hours.

    This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

