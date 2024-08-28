Second alleged ice cream bandit nabbed by police

Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a second suspect after several boxes of ice cream were stolen.

An officer on general patrol noticed two men on Lowe Avenue in Wallaceburg with several boxes of ice cream on Tuesday at 1:18 a.m.

Further investigation revealed a local business had been broken into which prompted the officer to search the area for the two men.

Later Tuesday, a 64-year-old Chatham-Kent man was located a short distance away and arrested. He was transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 23, 2024. He has been charged with break and enter.

On Wednesday at 1:25 a.m., the 56-year-old Chatham-Kent man was observed on King Street in Chatham. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was released with conditions and a future court dated of Sept. 23. He has been charged with break and enter.