Windsor library staff face violence and harassment as downtown issues spill in

Windsor Public Library staff find themselves on the frontlines of the city’s mental health, drug, and homelessness crises, as incidents of harassment and violence increasingly disrupt their daily duties—especially at the downtown Central Branch.

The union representing Windsor library workers reports that employees face everything from unruly patrons to physical altercations—and in one extreme case, even putting out a fire.

"We’ve had members who have been hit, had things thrown at them," said Katie Vlanich, president of CUPE Local 2067. "It’s not as common as some of the verbal issues, but it has happened. Some days you go home and think, 'Oh yeah, I guess that was bad.'"

Vlanich emphasized that library staff are not equipped to handle the growing social issues entering their workplaces.

"We want to help people, but we're not social workers," she added.

According to Acting Windsor Public Library (WPL) CEO Michael Chandler, staff called the police 31 times and EMS 10 times last year. With five months still left in 2024, police have already been called 29 times, and EMS five.

Windsor Public Library. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

"Sometimes it's as simple as our staff instructing someone that their behavior is unwanted, asking them to leave, and they're refusing," Chandler explained. "It can range right up to someone having an overdose."

The situation has become so concerning that earlier this month, the library's board approved $38,737 in additional security spending at the Central Branch—the only branch with a guard on site.

Chandler noted that most of the incidents occur there.

However, Vlanich said issues are spreading.

"It has definitely started to expand to other branches, which is concerning because we have staff who work alone," she noted.

Both Vlanich and Chandler see the growing problem as a sign of the times.

They hope broader efforts to address downtown Windsor's issues will help improve conditions inside the library.

"It is a societal problem, not a library problem," Chandler said. "There's no silver bullet to solve this. It's not just a drug addiction issue, not just alcohol addiction, not just homelessness. It's a combination of factors."

From the union's perspective, Vlanich believes that ensuring staff safety may require costly solutions, including additional security measures and possibly hiring social workers.

"It all comes back to money, right? The way to protect your staff from things like this is to have more security, more staff so you're not working alone, or perhaps a social worker on staff or partnerships with those services," Vlanich said. "I want the library to be a safe space for everybody. And that includes the people who work there.”