

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





A second shooting in Windsor in as many weekends, this time involving police officers, is sending Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit into response mode.

The SIU is investigating following the shooting at the Countryside Village Trailer Park on Division Road near Home Depot. The incident happened Sunday around 6 p.m. on Bonita Street and shocked neighbours in the park.

“I heard three gun shots, ‘bang, bang, bang,’” one neighbour tells CTV Windsor, “and then it went, ‘bang, bang,’ again — so that’s all we heard.”

The SIU reports Windsor police had been responding to a domestic incident Sunday evening. The Windsor Police Service reports officers learned en route a man was outside with a weapon.

Officers arriving at the scene became involved with a 49-year-old man outside a home before both responding officers fired their weapons and the man was hit. The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

The Windsor Police Service describes his injuries as life-threatening.

“The man in the ambulance just got shot by the cops. Apparently he had a gun, that’s how that went but, there were a ton of children, three years old, that just seen it,” says Desiree Gillis, a bystander in the park.

The SIU is assigning four investigators and two forensic specialists to the case.

Windsor police taped off a large area around the violent scene, including a number of homes, and held the area well into Sunday night.

The SIU is urging anyone with information concerning the incident, including and video evidence, to contact its lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

There have already been seven homicide investigations in Windsor this year.

The most recent shooting claimed the life of 18-year-old Darrion Moffatt of Windsor on September 8, sending officers to a home in the 300-block of Hall Ave. at approximately 1:35 a.m.

This is also the second police shooting in Windsor in 2018. The SIU continues to investigation the death of 33-year-old Matt Mahoney, who was shot by police near Goyeau Street and Tuscarora Street on March 21. The death has not been ruled a homicide as the police watchdog continues its investigation.