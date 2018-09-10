

A suspect has been formally charged and returned to Windsor related to the homicide of a 31-year-old Windsor woman.

Jitesh Bhogal, a 27-year-old Canadian citizen residing in Michigan, has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

Officers were called to an apartment building at the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue for a report of a sudden death on June 10 around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was 31-year-old Autumn Taggart (also known as Maya Madolyn).

Investigators believe that her 9-year-old child was inside the residence when the homicide occurred.

On Aug. 17, Bhogal was arrested without incident in the state of Washington by U.S authorities, in relation to this investigation.

On Sept. 8, the man arrested by Windsor police in the state of Washington and was returned to Canada after waiving extradition and taken into custody.

He attended court in Windsor on Sunday and was remanded into custody with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.