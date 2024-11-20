WINDSOR
Windsor

    • NHL referee from Tecumseh injured in collision with player

    An NHL referee from Tecumseh was taken away on a stretcher after a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

    Mitch Dunning and Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson collided on the ice, sending Dunning down to the ice in pain.

    He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is now back home. He is expected to fully recover.

    After Dunning was taken away, the game continued with one referee and two linesmen.

    Colorado took home a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

    Dunning was a Windsor Spitfire and played parts of three seasons in the OHL.

    He was promoted to a full-time referee in 2022.

    There is no confirmation when Dunning will return to the ice following his injury.

