

CTV Windsor





A 38-year-old Windsor man has been charged with first degree murder related to the death of his 66-year-old father.

Windsor police received a phone call on Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. from a man who said he was at a residence located in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

Officers were dispatched to the address to speak with the caller.

Simultaneously, as a result of information received during the phone call, patrol officers were also dispatched to a residence located in the 1400 block of Everts Avenue to check on the well-being of another man.

Officers at the Everts Avenue residence say they found a deceased 66-year-old man with obvious signs of trauma. The scene was contained.

As a result of the investigation, officers at the Drouillard Road residence located and arrested caller without incident.

Investigation determined that the arrested male was the adult son to the deceased victim.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch were notified, and the case was classified as a homicide investigation.

Both residences are being held as crime scenes.

David Sura, 38, from Windsor, is charged with one count of first degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.