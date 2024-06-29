Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

Hot, humid, and wet are three words to describe the weather in Windsor-Essex Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our region.

Thunderstorms this afternoon have the potential to quickly become severe and generally track eastward. Thunderstorms are generally expected to be isolated early this afternoon, however, a organized line of thunderstorms may develop later this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h are possible.

“Heavy rainfall is expected Saturday with the potential for some strong thunderstorms,” said CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A warm front is arriving through the overnight [into Saturday morning]. Coming in with that will be that sticky, moist air as we get into the warm sector.”

According to Atchison, it will feel like the mid 30s by the afternoon.

Come Sunday, “Beautiful, but cooler [conditions],” said Atchison. “For Holiday Monday, it’ll be beautiful, nice and dry. Gorgeous conditions.”

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

Saturday: Showers ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Risk of thunderstorms in the morning and early in the afternoon. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low 18.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Sunny. High 25.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.