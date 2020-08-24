WINDSOR, ONT. -- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Essex County as a storm capable of producing wind gusts up to 90 km/h moves toward the region.

Environment Canada issued the warning Monday afternoon stating its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm northwest of Amherstburg which is moving east at 45 km/h.

The locations to potentially be impacted from the storm include Amherstburg, LaSalle and McGregor.

Environment Canada warns that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management also recommends people take cover immediate should threatening weather approach.