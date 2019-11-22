

WINDSOR -- A shortage of anaesthesiologists is causing the cancellation of some elective surgeries at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Hospital officials tell CTV News it is not a budget issue. It’s because two anaesthesiologists left recently, creating the shortage. One left because of a medical illness and the other was moving out of town.

The hospital has 20 anaesthesiologists, but it would like to have about 25.

The number of elective surgeries is being reduced until more anaesthesiologists are recruited.

Hospital officials say it will not impact emergency surgeries.