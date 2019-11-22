Some elective surgeries in Windsor cancelled due to anaesthesiologist shortage
The Windsor Regional Hospital sign is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Dec.5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 2:55PM EST
WINDSOR -- A shortage of anaesthesiologists is causing the cancellation of some elective surgeries at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Hospital officials tell CTV News it is not a budget issue. It’s because two anaesthesiologists left recently, creating the shortage. One left because of a medical illness and the other was moving out of town.
The hospital has 20 anaesthesiologists, but it would like to have about 25.
The number of elective surgeries is being reduced until more anaesthesiologists are recruited.
Hospital officials say it will not impact emergency surgeries.