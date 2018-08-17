

CTV Windsor





Parks Canada has lifted the advisory at Point Pelee National Park.

It went into effect on Wednesday because of visible blue-green algal blooms.

Lake Erie algal blooms could pose a health risk.

Visitors were being asked to not swim or wade into the water off the beaches along the western shore of the park.

Parks Canada communications officer Rae Kingdon tells AM800 the advisory is no longer in place as the algal blooms are no longer visible.