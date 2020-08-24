WINDSOR, ONT. -- A stretch of hot weather and humidity will continue for the Windsor area.

Environment Canada and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit have issued and extended heat warning.

The forecaster says maximum daytime high temperatures near 31 Celsius with humidex values near 38 or 39 are expected on Monday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity on Tuesday may result in slightly cooler temperatures.

The City of Windsor is once again opening a temporary cooling centre for members of the general public who may be unable to find relief from the heat and humidity.

The atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt Street West will act as a temporary cooling centre.

The facility will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day the heat warning is in place.

Environment Canada says hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.