

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent Public Health is cracking down on the illegal use of vapour products and vaping on school properties.

Over the past several weeks, Chatham-Kent Public Health has received many complaints

and referrals regarding the illegal use of vapour products and vaping on school properties

in contravention of the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

As a result, a tobacco enforcement officer issued fines to seven students and will be increasing inspections and enforcement in and around school properties.

In addition to complaints occurring on school properties, transportation officials have also reported instances of students vaping on school buses.

Public health officials say they will be working with school board partners in helping to prevent and address this behaviour as well.

As a reminder, the smoking or vaping of tobacco, cannabis, “e-vape juice” or “pods” is not permitted on school properties and the 20 metres surrounding.

Smoking or vaping on a school bus, or in any enclosed public place or workplace, is prohibited under the SFOA.

There are several fines associated with these types of violations that range from $305 for smoking or vaping on school properties to $490 for providing tobacco or vaping product to a minor.

For more information about the health or legal issues related to vaping, or to inquire about cessation supports available, please contact the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit at 519-352-7270 or visit our website at www.CKPublicHealth.com/.