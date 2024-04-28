Summerlike temperatures expected in Windsor, Ont.

The calendar may read late April but Sunday is going to feel a lot like summer with the daytime high soaring into the mid-20s.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday will bring cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h late in the morning.

Sunday’s daytime high will reach 25 C, except around Lake Erie where it will be 16 C. With the humidex, it will feel like 30 C in Windsor, with the UV index peaking at six, or high.

Overnight Sunday there will be mainly cloudy skies and a low of 13 C.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the workweek, Monday will see increasing cloudiness with showers beginning late in the afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h in the morning, and then shifting to sustained winds of 40 km/h and gusts of up to 60 km/h in the afternoon.

Monday’s daytime high will reach 25 C, feeling like 28 with the humidity. Exercise caution if spending time outdoors as the UV is expected to peak at eight, or very high.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 13 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 24 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19 C.