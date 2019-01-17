

CTV Windsor





A drastic increase in the number of students vaping is causing concern at high schools across Windsor-Essex.

Trustees of the Greater Essex County District School Board were made aware of a student research project this week that reveals one in five teenagers are vaping.

Trustee Ron LeClair claims vaping is happening in bathrooms, hallways and even classrooms.

LeClair tells CTV Windsor the vapour is nearly odourless, and other than the physical evidence, it is hard for teachers to catch students in the act.

He hopes parents talk to their children about vaping.

“My hope is the parents will help be vigilant and engage their children regarding the concerns about vaping, not only in school, but at all,” says LeClair. “It's a health hazard.”

Vaping in school is still a prohibited activity, and health officials say while vaping is less harmful than smoking, it is still bad for your health and highly addictive.