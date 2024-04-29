Dougall Ave reopened after Sunday evening crash

A portion of Dougall Avenue has reopened to traffic following a crash.

Around 8:45 p.m., police posted to social media that the southbound lanes of Dougall were closed from South Cameron to the Expressway westbound on ramp.

Shortly after that, the closure was extended to Eugenie.

Just before 3 a.m., Dougal Avenue between Eugenie and the Expressway reopened in both directions.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or possible injuries.

More details will be released as they become available.

Windsor police responded to a crash on Dougall Avenue near the Expressway on ramp around 8:30 p.m. on April 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)